Ready for more rain?

A low pressure system will approach the region tonight, bringing our next batch of rainfall and possibly a rumble of thunder overnight into Thursday morning. You will want the rain jacket on before heading out to work!

The cold front associated with the area of low pressure will pass through the area during the day and bring two rounds of moisture to central Maryland. The first round will arrive in the morning and the second wave enters during the afternoon hours. A couple of thunderstorms are possible as well.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of Talbot and Caroline counties under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for Thursday. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats within any strong storms that form around southern Maryland/Eastern Shore. The greater threat for severe storms will be in SE Virginia and the Carolina coast.

The cold front shifts eastward Thursday evening- diminishing the rain and storm potential.

Rainfall totals will range between .50-1" for most locations, but localized amounts could potentially be a bit higher. Isolated instances of flooding cannot be ruled out, given the saturated soils from recent rainfall.

There is another opportunity to play in the rain as scattered showers are possible late-morning/early-afternoon on Friday. High temperatures remain in the 60s, heading into the weekend. The weekend will be drier but there is a slight chance of an isolated shower on Saturday. There is no need to cancel any outdoor plans. Make sure you keep an eye on radar over the next few days!

