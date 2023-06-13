Raving about the rain!

CENTRAL MARYLAND — Hooray! We finally saw some much needed rain across Maryland yesterday! I know the flowers are so happy! Some spots received more than others, with only 0.13" measured at BWI...BUT we will take anything we can get!

The highest rainfall totals were recorded along and east of the I-95 corridor. These 24 hour rainfall totals show that areas in NE Maryland saw anywhere from 1-2.50" of rain! Communities to the northwest of the city averaged around 0.25-0.50".

Don't worry, we have rounds of on/off rain showers on tap throughout the week. Stay tuned!

