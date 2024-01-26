Ravens rock in the rain

BALTIMORE — The last game the Ravens played was incredibly frigid as we saw cold air rush into the Mid-Atlantic to drop our temperatures into the mid to low 20s with wind chills in the teens and single digits.

Luckily, this weekend the weather looks to be a bit more manageable even with the rain showers expected.

Looking back at previous rainy games, the Ravens are one of the better teams to play in wet weather. Betway.com compiled 22 games where it rained when the Ravens played in the rain and they ranked second in the entire league only falling behind the Seattle Seahawks and their notoriously rainy home field.

During these 22 games, the weather conditions averaged about 71.5° with rain each game. In those games, the Ravens averaged 26.6 point and won slightly more than 75%. This earned them their rank as the second-best team playing in the rain.

As for the Kansas City Chiefs, they are no slouches in the rain either as they came in as the 5 ranked team to play well in the rain. They scored an average of 23.3 points in 19 games.

This will certainly be an interesting game given the playoff atmosphere, weather conditions, and two hot teams meeting up right before heading to the Super Bowl. But as always, Go Flock!!!!