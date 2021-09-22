Raining Cats & Dogs...

A powerful cold front will continue to inch into the region from the west, bringing showers and thunderstorms this afternoon-evening. The bulk of the heavier rain and stronger storms will occur north and west of I-95 today, where Flash Flood Watches are in effect. There will be brief periods of dry time this evening before the main line of rain and storms moves in Thursday morning. Model guidance is showing the bulk of the heavier rain arriving around 6-10 am and will continue to slide through into the early-afternoon hours. You will need the windshield wipers going during the morning drive and you will hear some rumbles of thunder as well.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as some of the storms that move through tomorrow could contain damaging winds, an isolated tornado, and the chance for isolated instances of flash flooding. Watch out for flooded roads tomorrow and wind gusts will kick up to 30-35 mph at times...so it may be best to keep both hands on the wheel while driving. On average, rainfall totals will be up to 1-3" through Thursday with localized amounts of 4" possible. Higher totals look more focused north and west of the metro. Low-lying and urban areas will be most at risk for flash flooding.

