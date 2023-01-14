Rainfall totals from Thursday night's storm

MARYLAND — The storm system brought us some beneficial rain overnight as we saw over a tenth of an inch in most areas. The system just ran out of steam as it made its way to us and could not really put down as much rain as the models were showing.

But a tenth of an inch is nothing to scoff at as we continue to chip away at our January normal amount. So far this system put us at 0.34 inches of rain which is about a little of 10 percent of the total 3.08 inches that we see in January.

But it was not just rain as far western Maryland did get to see some snow from this as well. Grantsville saw over an inch of snow accumulate from this system with some linger snow still falling for them.