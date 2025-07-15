Rainfall record in July

BALTIMORE — Can you believe we are at the midpoint of July?! It has been a stormy stretch— about half of the days this month have featured thunderstorms or heavy rain in the Baltimore area. Yesterday's storms brought gusty winds, hail, and scattered flooding across central Maryland. In fact, a daily rainfall record for July 14th was set yesterday at BWI (1.95") which knocked out the previous record value of 1.18" set back in 1975. Nearly 4" of rainfall has been measured so far since July 1st.

The saying "You can't have a rainbow without a little rain" is so true! Rainbows appeared in the wake of yesterday's storms... the image below was taken in Anne Arundel county. Rainbows need sunlight that interacts with airborne water droplets at the perfect angle. Rain and storms are a common source of these water droplets.

