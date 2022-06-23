Raindrops Keep Falling on Our Heads...

Rainfall totals over the last 24 hours ranged between 1.50-3" across central Maryland! Higher rainfall totals were focused around the Eastern Shore and to the west of the metro.

We are waking up with scattered showers this morning that are sliding through the state from north -> south. The cold front will continue to work into the region—keeping the rain showers around through mid-afternoon. Not expecting any additional flooding or severe weather.

The best time to walk your fury friend will be this afternoon as showers taper off late-day. The low sitting to our south will allow winds to flow off the ocean. This onshore wind flow will be responsible for the plethora of cloud cover and below normal temperatures today.

Highs will only climb into the low to mid-70s, which is about 5-10° below average for this time of year.

Temperatures rebound back into the mid-80s tomorrow and will flirt with 90° both Saturday and Sunday! The humidity will be on the rise as well.

Instagram: Stevie_Daniels_