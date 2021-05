There is no rain in the forecast as far as the eye can see.

WeatherBug

Unfortunately, that is not good news because we need rain.

Lynette Charles

We are in a deficit of over an inch for the month of May. 1.10" to be exact.

Temperatures are trending upwards as high pressure continues to build in, which results in sunshine. Hence, making the chance for rain go down.

Lynette Charles

The next chance for rain comes next Monday.

Stay tuned!

