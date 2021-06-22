Rain today, sun tomorrow

You know the saying here today gone tomorrow?

Well, that is our reality because we have rain today and sun tomorrow.

Not only will we have sunny skies tomorrow, courtesy of high pressure building in, but it will be comfortable.

Dew points will be in the 40s instead of the upper 60s and 70s. What a treat in summer!

Take advantage of the SUN-sational, comfy and below normal weather because all good things must come to an end.

That end will slowly but surely take place on Friday as the clouds, humidity and temperatures increase.

By the weekend, the rain chances will return and highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Stay tuned!

