Rain, Thunder, Wind OH MY!

You'll need the rain gear if you're heading out this afternoon/evening as showers will work through the area, thanks to a warm front lifting northward. Expect periods of heavy rainfall at times with some embedded rumbles of thunder. The cold front will approach the I-95 corridor Thursday morning— keeping the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms around the area for the first half of the day. The window for severe storms will be more likely late tonight - Thursday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed southern Anne Arundel, Talbot and the majority of Caroline county under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as storms that develop late tonight - Thursday morning may be on the strong to severe side. Damaging winds will be the biggest concern, but an isolated spin up cannot be completely ruled out.

Model guidance indicates that rainfall totals will range between .50-1" on average. The flood threat is low.

The weather pattern turns drier and more seasonal just in time to wrap up the work week!

