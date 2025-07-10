Rain seems like it's here to stay...

Showers and storms have made an appearance over the past few days, which brought heavy rain and flooding concerns to central Maryland. So far this month, a little under 2" of rain has been measured at BWI. The average value is about 4.48" of rain for the entire month of July. There have been 5 days with measurable rain at the airport, with 1.02" of rain recorded on the very first day of the month.

wmar

There is still plenty of July left to go and the chance for showers and storms continues over the next several days.

wmar

Here is a look at the updated drought monitor map. This data is valid from Tuesday, July 8th. It shows abnormally dry and moderately dry conditions still continue to plague the bulk of central Maryland.

wmar

