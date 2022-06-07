Watch
Rain Returns to the Region

Showers today, isolated storms tomorrow...
poolcast.JPG
poolcast.JPG
Posted at 7:52 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 07:52:26-04
https://twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX/status/1534138808211492866?s=20&t=nL68ehxgahz8Y-2XbxvMvQ

Today is the day where we bring back the rain and humidity! We are currently sandwiched in between a cold front off to our northwest, and an area of high pressure sitting offshore. This will allow winds to veer out of the south, which will help to draw in the moisture across the Mid-Atlantic. A southerly breeze will clock in around 30 mph at times.

gusts.JPG

Dew points will climb into the lower-60s this afternoon, making it feel stickier than it has been recently. An extra spritz of hairspray will be needed!

hair.JPG

As we head into the afternoon hours, showers will begin to roll in from west to east. An isolated pop-up storm cannot be ruled out but nothing severe to worry about today. You may encounter some raindrops on your windshield during your evening commute.

radar.JPG

The cold front stalls out to our south, keeping the chance for showers and storms around Wednesday afternoon/evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southern half of the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as there may be an isolated strong storm. Wind and isolated flash flooding will be the main concerns. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight into early Thursday as the cold front slides through.

spc.JPG
future.JPG

