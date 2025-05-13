Rain, rain is here to stay!

Watch Now
Many areas to the northwest of the bay are suffering from severe drought conditions. It's safe to say that we NEED the rain...but not THIS much all at once!

Today will be the wettest day of the week as widespread soaking rain moves in from the south. It will become heavy at times throughout the day with some embedded rumbles of thunder. Overall, 1-3" of rain is possible through Wednesday, which may lead to isolated flooding in urban and low-lying areas. Scattered instances of flooding will be more likely to the west of I-83, where up to 4" of rain is possible. Flood Watches go into effect through early Wednesday morning. The severe potential today will be low thanks to the abundance of clouds and rain, which will keep the atmosphere in a more stable state. However, heavy rain plus water laden tree branches could lead to isolated tree damage.

