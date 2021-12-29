Rain is Coming in Waves

Rain is coming in two waves today! The first round is moving through northern Maryland early this morning as an area of low pressure rides along a stalled out frontal boundary to our south.

Since we are starting off with mild temperatures in the 40s and some moisture at the surface, there is the potential for some patchy fog to form. You'll want the windshield wipers going on the low setting as you hit the roads! Showers diminish later this morning as the area of low pressure travels eastward.

There will be plentiful clouds around today with ample dry time through the afternoon. The next wave of energy slides in this evening shortly before midnight. This wave of low pressure will bring more widespread showers across central Maryland. Rain will linger into early Thursday before clearing takes place. Rainfall totals look to range up to .50" when it's all said and done.

The stalled boundary will track farther to the southeast on Thursday— allowing the coverage of showers to decrease throughout the day. Temperatures will trend milder just in time for New Year's Eve as highs will warm near 60°! We will end 2021 on a mild and dry note and kick off 2022 with soggy and warm conditions! I am forecasting a high temperature of 66° on New Year's Day (which is 22° above normal).

