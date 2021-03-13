Rain Is A Good Thing

You may be saying to yourself, "It has been awhile since it rained..." and you are correct! It has been quite sometime since we last saw measurable rain at the BWI Airport.

The average rainfall for the month of March at BWI is just under 4 inches (3.90" to be exact) and so far, we have only measured 0.26". We are about halfway through the month and our departure from normal rainfall is -3.64"... let that soak in. The only days we had rain this month was March 1st- where 0.26" was measured and the morning of March 12th where just a trace of rain was measured.

A weak area of low pressure looks to build in from the Mississippi River Valley late Monday night- early Tuesday which could give us another chance to see some drops or even flakes as temperatures trend colder. It looks rather moisture-starved but model guidance shows a few flakes/drops are possible around the metro if some of the moisture makes it to the surface. The better chance of rain is still on track for Thursday.

LYNX

