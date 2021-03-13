Menu

Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Rain Is A Good Thing

Showers are on the horizon...
items.[0].image.alt
lynx
blog.PNG
Posted at 9:59 AM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 09:59:38-05

You may be saying to yourself, "It has been awhile since it rained..." and you are correct! It has been quite sometime since we last saw measurable rain at the BWI Airport.

The average rainfall for the month of March at BWI is just under 4 inches (3.90" to be exact) and so far, we have only measured 0.26". We are about halfway through the month and our departure from normal rainfall is -3.64"... let that soak in. The only days we had rain this month was March 1st- where 0.26" was measured and the morning of March 12th where just a trace of rain was measured.

A weak area of low pressure looks to build in from the Mississippi River Valley late Monday night- early Tuesday which could give us another chance to see some drops or even flakes as temperatures trend colder. It looks rather moisture-starved but model guidance shows a few flakes/drops are possible around the metro if some of the moisture makes it to the surface. The better chance of rain is still on track for Thursday.

BLOG2.PNG

#Staytuned

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018