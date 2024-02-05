Quiet weather over the last five National Weatherpersons days

BALTIMORE — February 5th is National Weatherpersons Day and luckily meteorologists in Maryland get an easy one this year. But looking over the last five years, National Weatherpersons Day in Central Maryland has been quite calm.

Over the last 5 years very little precipitation has fallen on February 5th with only a trace being recorded in 2021 and 2022. Though keep in mind that a trace is anything less than 0.01" of an inch, so its basically been dry.

Temperatures have bounced around quite a bit with 2019 being the warmest year of the last five, where we saw a high temperature of 71°. The coldest year we saw was 2022, where our high only hit a chilly 34°. Lows were a bit more in line with each other as they dropped between the upper 30s and low 20s.

This National Weatherpersons Day, We will see temperatures hanging around the upper 40s and low 50s for our high and tons of sunshine with no rain chances.

Enjoy your Monday!