Putting up with the pollen

Elevated pollen counts today
Posted at 4:39 AM, Apr 16, 2024
The tree pollen has been very elevated across the United States, especially in the Mid-Atlantic! It has been triggering allergy symptoms for many. Today's top allergens are Maple, Oak, and Ash.

Weather has a very big influence on pollen levels! Warm and windy conditions send pollen into the air. When it rains and humidity is high, there is more moisture in the air to weigh down the pollen grains. The grains are too heavy to travel and the rain will help wash away the pollen and lower the pollen levels temporarily. Conditions will be dry today with a southerly breeze- keeping the pollen count HIGH. Lower tree pollen levels are expected on Wednesday and Thursday thanks to showers returning to the area.

Here are some ways you can manage your allergies:

