Protect & preserve our pretty planet!

Earth Day began on April 22nd, 1970! This makes 53 years since the first Earth Day. Earth Day is celebrated every April 22nd to raise awareness about the environmental issues our planet faces. This planet is full of beauty and there is so much to explore on our planet. It is our job to take care of it! The theme for this year's Earth Day: Invest in our Planet!

WMAR

About 1 billion people take part in Earth Day activities worldwide! People of all ages can participate in Earth Day! Conserving water & electricity, using reusable water bottles & washable containers, switching to energy sufficient light bulbs, and using non-toxic cleaning products are great ways to help save our planet. Most importantly...teach your children the importance of protecting the environment. You can even do the smallest things like tending to your garden or reducing your cell phone usage. You can always volunteer in groups/organizations that have a passion to help our planet thrive!

WMAR

If you're heading out on Saturday to plant some trees, recycle, or plan to participate in a neighborhood cleanup, make sure you take the rain jacket with you. Much needed rain will slide through from west to east around late-day and will linger into the evening hours. I wouldn't be surprised if one or two thunderstorms developed. If the cold front moves through earlier, the severe weather risk increases. It's all about the timing!

WMAR

Every single day should be Earth Day. Let's do our part to celebrate and save our planet...ALWAYS!

#StevieDanielsWX #EarthDay

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_