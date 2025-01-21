Protect people, pets, pipes, and plants!

BALTIMORE — The cold air will grip the area today thanks to an arctic high pressure system hovering overhead. This will lead to dangerously cold wind chill values and below average temperatures. People, pets, pipes, and plants need to be protected from the cold weather.

Exercise caution when heading to and from work because the leftover snowpack and ice from Sunday's winter storm system isn't going anywhere for the next few days. Just like wake-up temperatures, road temperatures are sitting well below freezing this morning, in the single digits and teens.

It only takes a few minutes for frostbite and hypothermia to occur. This is why it's so important to dress in layers to protect yourself. Here is a checklist of what you should wear today:

The coldest period of the arctic outbreak will be tonight with temperatures plummeting into the single digits for most with wind chills anywhere from 0-10° below zero for many. Areas across the high elevations near the state line could feel even colder.

While we are not projected to break any record low temperatures over the next few days, it will still feel brutally cold on Wednesday and Thursday morning. Morning temperatures will begin to trend slightly milder later this week and into the weekend.

