Previous Mother's Day Stats

Let's take a peek at what the weather conditions were like on the past 5 Mother's Days. Last year. the weather was dry, but mom definitely felt the chill. The low temperature on May 10th, 2020 was two degrees above freezing! BRRR... For the past three years, daytime highs fell below normal and only hit the low to mid-60s for the Baltimore area. About 3/4" of rain was recorded on Mother's Day in 2019 and less than .50" of rain fell in 2018. Temperatures were very mild and above normal on May 14th, 2017, as highs flirted with 80°! Temperatures were close to normal on May 8th, 2016.

This year, temperatures are only expected to make it up into the mid-60s for Mother's Day and you have to tell mom to wear the rain gear as well. Showers chances will linger through the afternoon as a disturbance builds in from the southwest. The heaviest rain will be focused north of the Mason Dixon line so rainfall amounts for the area will generally be on the lighter side. Showers will taper early Monday with an uptick in our winds Tuesday.

