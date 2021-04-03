Previous Easter Dates

I thought it would be fun to travel back in time to see what conditions were like on the past five Easter Sundays. You might recall that last year on April 12th, we had a few light rain showers around the metro with a high temperature of 72 degrees...which is above normal for mid-April. Easter Sunday in 2018 and 2019 where both dry with temperatures in the 60s which was great for the Easter egg hunts! I bet you had a major flashback to April 16th, 2017 where temperatures hit 87 degrees around the Baltimore area...that is 22 degrees above average, so it definitely felt more like summer than spring! We typically deal with temperatures that warm around late-June! Easter was on the last Sunday of March in 2016 and temperatures will fairly seasonal, in the mid-50s with very little rainfall measured at the airport.

This year, you can expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds with dry conditions and a slight breeze out of the northwest. Since Easter falls on April 4th this year, the average high temperature in Baltimore is 61 degrees. We are expected to top out around 67 degrees during the late-afternoon hours which puts us slightly above normal for early-April.

lynx

Have a Happy Easter!