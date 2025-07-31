Preparing for the peak of the Perseid meteor shower

Summer is a season that features showers, storms, sizzling temperatures, and even shooting stars! The Perseid meteor shower is one of the best shooting star shows of the year! It's like nature's own fireworks show, and the best part is that it's totally free...no ticket required!

Earth travels through a dusty trail left behind by the comet Swift-Tuttle. The leftover remnants of the comet swiftly enter Earth's atmosphere, like 130,000 miles per hour. They burn up and create those stunning streaks in the sky! The light show features dozens (sometimes even over 100) meteors per hour! We are wrapping up the month of July and are inching closer to the peak of the light sky! The display will last until late-August, but is expected to peak on the night of August 12th and before sunrise on August 13th.

The best way to view them is to be away from city lights as light pollution could obscure your view. Clear dark skies in more rural areas are ideal while stargazing! Here are some quick tips to enhance your stargazing experience:



Be patient, it may take your eyes about 20-30 minutes to adjust to the dark skies

You'll need a blanket or recliner chair to prevent neck cramps

Don't forget the SNACKS!

