Precipitation influences pollen levels

BALTIMORE — Rain returns and the allergy symptoms linger! Light rain moves in later this afternoon, which could provide temporary short-term relief from allergies by washing away pollen from the air. A medium to high pollen count is expected today, with hickory, oak, and grasses being the top allergens. If you have higher sensitivities to these allergens, then it may trigger frequent allergy symptoms, like sneezing, itchy eyes, and a runny nose.

Medications/treatments:

- Antihistamines

- Nasal sprays

- Eye drops

Some home remedies:

- Saline nasal rinses could help flush out allergens

- Local honey can build up a tolerance to local pollen.

There will be pockets of heavy rain on Wednesday with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Heavy rain and thunderstorms can provide a mixed effect as it could reduce the amount of pollen in the air initially, BUT it can break apart the pollen grains into smaller and more easily-inhaled particles...which could be problematic for folks who suffer from asthma or other respiratory issues. The pollen count remains high through Wednesday before it declines later this week.

Timing is everything! Daily pollen usually peaks in the morning, but morning showers could suppress pollen levels. However, evening rain won't provide much relief as the pollen count usually decreases throughout the day.

