Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Precipitation during Preakness

50/50 race weekend...
preakness.png
wmar
preakness.png
Posted at 6:36 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 06:36:37-04

BALTIMORE — It is almost time to saddle up the horses and race! Skies will be mostly dry for Black-Eyed Susan Day with increasing clouds and highs in the mid-70s. Showers develop towards the evening hours, mainly after sunset. Conditions look more soggy and unsettled on Saturday for the 149th Preakness Stakes. Scattered showers linger throughout the morning and into the afternoon with cooler temperatures, in the upper-60s.

future.png

Here is a glance at how much rain we can expect to see from Friday evening through Saturday. Most locations across central Maryland will receive up to 0.50" of rain.

RAINFALL.png

Over the past 5 years, Black-Eyed Susan Day has been dry at Pimlico. Last year on Preakness, a few showers moved through during the evening after the main race. Temperatures were seasonal in 2023 and 2021. It was hot in 2022 with 90° temperatures on Black-Eyed Susan Day and for the Preakness Stakes. Due to COVID, Black-Eyed Susan Day and the Preakness Stakes were both held on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020. Temperatures were in the 80s back in 2019.

besstats.png
preaknessstats.png

#StevieDanielsWX #Preakness #Pimlico #BlackEyedSusanDay

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018