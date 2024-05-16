Precipitation during Preakness

BALTIMORE — It is almost time to saddle up the horses and race! Skies will be mostly dry for Black-Eyed Susan Day with increasing clouds and highs in the mid-70s. Showers develop towards the evening hours, mainly after sunset. Conditions look more soggy and unsettled on Saturday for the 149th Preakness Stakes. Scattered showers linger throughout the morning and into the afternoon with cooler temperatures, in the upper-60s.

Here is a glance at how much rain we can expect to see from Friday evening through Saturday. Most locations across central Maryland will receive up to 0.50" of rain.

Over the past 5 years, Black-Eyed Susan Day has been dry at Pimlico. Last year on Preakness, a few showers moved through during the evening after the main race. Temperatures were seasonal in 2023 and 2021. It was hot in 2022 with 90° temperatures on Black-Eyed Susan Day and for the Preakness Stakes. Due to COVID, Black-Eyed Susan Day and the Preakness Stakes were both held on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020. Temperatures were in the 80s back in 2019.

