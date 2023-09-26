Posting about Philippe

Hurricane season is still ongoing and we have our 16th named storm in the Atlantic Basin, Philippe! Tropical Storm Philippe is located to the east of the northern Leeward Islands and has sustained maximum winds of 50 mph with higher wind gusts. This system is traveling to the west-northwest at 13 mph and is becoming more disorganized has it encounters upper level wind shear (change in wind direction/speed with height). Gradual weakening is expected over the next few days and it will lose it's tropical characteristics over the weekend. It is not expected to pose any threats to the United States.

The next name up on the list is Rina.

wmar

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_