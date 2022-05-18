Plenty of Heat for Preakness

One of the biggest events of the year in Baltimore is almost here! Black-Eyed Susan Day and Preakness will be HOT with highs in the 90s and increased humidity. Saturday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the year so far. It may feel close to 100° for Preakness, so if you're heading to Pimlico Race Course, make sure you have a way to beat the heat! The most important tip is to drink plenty of water, even if you're not thirsty. Wear a hat and loose/light-colored clothing and apply sunscreen with a high SPF. If you can, try and find a shaded area! Model guidance shows that both days will be rain-free.

High temperatures on Friday and Saturday may flirt with record high temperatures that were set back in the 1900s. We have a better chance of tying/breaking the record high on Saturday of 96° set back in 1934.

Stay cool out there, Baltimore!

