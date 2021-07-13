Play it Again, Sam

Same tune, different day.

The tune is hot and humid and the day is today, Tuesday.

Lynette Charles

Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s again and it will feel like up to 106 -107 degrees.

Heat Advisories are in effect until 8 pm this evening for portions of the Eastern Shore.

Lynette Charles

Isolated/scattered strong to severe storms are also possible this afternoon/evening.

SPC has us in a Marginal/level 1 risk for severe storms. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain are the primary threats.

Lynette Charles

Stay safe from the heat and thunderstorms.

Stay tuned!

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather