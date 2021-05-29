Plan to Reach the Beach?

Folks are flocking to the ocean this weekend... just make sure to pack the umbrella and rain jacket!

Scattered-numerous showers will continue to flow into the region today thanks to a disturbance associated with a cold front moving offshore. The frontal boundary will remain off to our east, keeping occasional rain around throughout the afternoon and evening. The combination of stubborn cloud cover and elevated northeasterly winds between 15-25 knots will keep conditions unseasonably cool along the coast, with highs topping out in the low-60s today. A Gale Warning is in effect for the coastal waters from Fenwick Island Delaware to Chincoteague Virginia until 1 AM Sunday as winds may gust up to 35 knots. The surf will be rough today as wave heights will be 7-9 feet so I would recommend staying out of the water. If you wanted to take the boat out, I would alter your plans as winds of this strength could quickly reduce visibility or even damage small vessels. Onshore winds remain breezy on Sunday with highs around 63° with scattered showers lingering throughout the morning and winding down late day. Things are looking a bit brighter for Memorial day as high pressure builds back in--increasing sunshine and drying us out with highs in the lower-70s!

Temperatures will be on an uphill climb into the middle of the week--bouncing back into the 80s!

lynx

#Staytuned