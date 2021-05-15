Picture-Perfect Preakness Forecast...

Race day is FINALLY back at Pimlico! Everyone is getting ready for the 146th Preakness Stakes today and the weather is going to cooperate this year! Temperatures are expected to hit right on target, in the mid-70s with intervals of sunshine and clouds this afternoon. The bulk of the day remains rain-free with a slim chance of a pop-up shower near the Mason Dixon Line.

You won't need the ponchos this year BUT make sure you wear comfortable shoes, stay hydrated, and bring your shades & smiles :)

