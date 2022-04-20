Watch
Picture-Perfect for "Pack the Park"

Posted at 10:29 AM, Apr 20, 2022
Today is the day! WMAR 2 News and "Leveling the Playing Field" charity are working together to collect new and gently-used sports gear and equipment from the community! Feel free to drop off any of your new/used sporting goods at the Honeygo Run Regional Park in White Marsh until 6 PM. This event will aim to help provide sporting equipment to under-resourced youth groups, programs, and schools. Let's help get these athletes off the sidelines, and onto the playing field!

The weather will cooperate for the event! There will be wall-to-wall sunshine with high temperatures in the upper-50s and low-60s. Winds will be less breezy as well.

Please visit https://www.levelingtheplayingfield.org/ for more information on how you can donate/get involved!

