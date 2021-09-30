Picture perfect...

High pressure will dominate the sky into the weekend. What does that mean, you ask? It means that we will see abundant sunshine into the weekend!
Temperature-wise, it will be seasonal today with highs in the low to mid 70s.
If you like it warmer, then stick around for the weekend because temps will rise above normal into the upper 70s to low 80s.
You have the green light to wash the car because the rain will stay away until the beginning of next week.
Stay tuned!
#staytuned
https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather