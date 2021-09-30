Watch
Picture perfect...

Posted at 8:12 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 08:12:26-04

High pressure will dominate the sky into the weekend. What does that mean, you ask? It means that we will see abundant sunshine into the weekend!

Inner Harbor.jpg

Temperature-wise, it will be seasonal today with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Today.jpg

If you like it warmer, then stick around for the weekend because temps will rise above normal into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Weekend Forecast.jpg

You have the green light to wash the car because the rain will stay away until the beginning of next week.

Car Wash Forecast.jpg

Stay tuned!
#staytuned
https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather

