Picture perfect...

High pressure will dominate the sky into the weekend. What does that mean, you ask? It means that we will see abundant sunshine into the weekend!

Lynette Charles

Temperature-wise, it will be seasonal today with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Lynette Charles

If you like it warmer, then stick around for the weekend because temps will rise above normal into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Lynette Charles

You have the green light to wash the car because the rain will stay away until the beginning of next week.

Lynette Charles

Stay tuned!

#staytuned

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather

