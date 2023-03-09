Pesky Pollen

Get the tissues and the Flonase ready! It's that time of year again. Allergy season in Maryland begins in early March and runs through the end of November. According to Pollen.com, pollen is the most common allergen in the country. Inhaling small amounts of pollen can trigger allergy symptoms. Some ways you can deal with these allergies are:

1. Washing your hands frequently

2. Keeping windows and doors closed

3. Reduce your time outside

4. Take those allergy meds!

Medium levels of tree pollen can be expected today! Maple and Juniper are the top allergens for central Maryland today.

Weather has a big influence on pollen levels! When it is warm and windy outside, the pollen count is usually higher due to the winds transporting the pollen into the air and around the region. Here is a 3-day snapshot pollen counts for Baltimore!

