Perfect weather for Pi Day!

Happy Pi Day! Pi Day is celebrated today, March 14th because the date (3/14) matches the first three digits of the decimal expansion: 3.14159! It is used to represent the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.

On this Pi day, tell the kids to do their math homework outside as today will be warm! High temperatures will climb well into the 70s under a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

wmar

While we are not expected to tie/break the old record high of 83° set back in 2007, temperatures will still rise between 20-25° above normal across central Maryland! It will feel like mid-May rather than mid-March!

wmar

Enjoy it while it lasts! A BIG cool down is on the way for next week!

#StevieDanielsWX

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_