Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Perfect weather for Pi Day!

Sunshine & 70s...
pi.png
wmar
pi.png
Posted at 4:28 AM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 05:00:25-04

Happy Pi Day! Pi Day is celebrated today, March 14th because the date (3/14) matches the first three digits of the decimal expansion: 3.14159! It is used to represent the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.

On this Pi day, tell the kids to do their math homework outside as today will be warm! High temperatures will climb well into the 70s under a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

piday.png

While we are not expected to tie/break the old record high of 83° set back in 2007, temperatures will still rise between 20-25° above normal across central Maryland! It will feel like mid-May rather than mid-March!

highs.png

Enjoy it while it lasts! A BIG cool down is on the way for next week!

#StevieDanielsWX

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018