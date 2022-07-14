Perfect pool day!

https://twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX/status/1547542309155311618?s=20&t=kOpcBfD_U5t6H-yQIlQLOA

Get outside today and dip your toes in the water! You will need the sunglasses, t-shirt, shorts, and of course the sunblock!

Temperatures will climb near normal, into the upper-80s and low-90s by the mid-afternoon hours. The sunshine returns today and the UV rays will be on the stronger side. It will only take about 20 minutes for a sunburn to set in so make sure you apply the SPF 30+ sunscreen every two hours. The UV index remains high over the next few days as well.

It will feel muggy out there today. The day with the lowest humidity will be tomorrow (Friday). Heading into the weekend, humidity levels increase and dew point temperatures (the amount of moisture in the atmosphere) will be higher, in the low-70s. This is all thanks to a southerly wind flow—ushering in warm moist air from the Gulf. We will all be saying "UGH!" early next week...

The combination of dew point values in the 70s AND high temperatures in the low-90s, will allow heat indices to range in the mid-90s next week! Make sure to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water.

