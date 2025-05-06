HAVRE DE GRACE — Are you patiently waiting for the Peonies to bloom?! Me too! The image above shows the different time-frames for this year's bloom at St. John Peony Farm in Havre de Grace. These scenarios are based off historical data. Keep in mind, the Peony bloom season is short, so make sure you check their website for updates on the current bloom stage so you don't miss out: https://www.stjohnpeonies.com/bloom. Once the peonies start to bloom, time is of the essence- the sooner you wander through the fields, the more breathtaking the scene! The beauty of the Peonies graces the fields for about 2 weeks!

Opening day at St. John Peony Farm is Friday, May 9th! Unfortunately, the weather on Friday looks rather wet with on and off rain showers. The high temperature in Havre de Grace will be cooler than normal, in the mid-60s, thanks to a northwest breeze.

Weather conditions play a major role in the life cycle of peonies...

— Cold weather is essential as the winter chill allows them to reset and produce blooms in the spring

— Spring frost can damage buds before they have a chance to open

— Since Peonies are large flowers, excessive rain can cause them to droop and could potentially break the stems

— Hot temperatures can speed up the blooming process, while cooler temperatures lead to a longer display

— Humidity and a lack of proper air flow can lead to fungal diseases

— Strong winds can tear fragile petals once the blooms are at their peak

