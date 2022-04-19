Watch
Pajamas.....

Wear PJs To Work Day
Posted at 9:33 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 09:33:58-04

Today is Wear Pajamas To Work Day.

The Casey Cares Foundation kicks off its 7th Annual Biggest Pajama Party. The Casey Cares Foundation and Royal Sonesta Harbor Court have teamed up to collect new pajamas for critically ill children and their families. You can drop the PJs off at the Royal Sonesta Harbor Court in Downtown Baltimore from 11am-2pm today. The goal is to collect 15,000 pajamas.

Casey Cares

With lows feeling like the 30s this morning and highs feeling like the 40s this afternoon, may I suggest footie pajamas and a coat to keep you warm!

Wind Chill.jpg
Future Wind Chill.jpg

If today is too cold, stick around because temps will continue to warm through the week into the weekend.

Stay tuned!
#staytuned
