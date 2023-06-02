Our poor air quality prompts a code orange day

BALTIMORE — As we kick off a very high-heat summer day, it also brings in poor air quality that can impact many in the state. Many counties in Maryland are under a Code Orange alert due to stagnant air along with some wildfire smoke from the fires burning in Nova Scotia and southern New Jersey.

The air quality will see a dramatic drop as we get to the peak of the afternoon hours. It is recommended to limit outdoor exposure during the peak daytime hours and avoid strenuous activity requiring heavier breathing.

Sensitive groups will most be at risk of complications from the poorer air. The groups included in this are people with respiratory issues, heart disease, asthma, the elderly population, and young children.

Air quality will improve heading into the weekend as a cold front will sweep through our area and clear up the skies some.