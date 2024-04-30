BALTIMORE — Yesterday, we broke the old high temperature record at BWI (91° set back in 1974)! A temperature of 92° was recorded at the airport, beating the 50 year-old record. This was our first 90°+ day of the year! The last time temperatures hit 90°+ was on September 8th, 2023.

Temperatures are not expected to be as hot as yesterday, but we will still be around 15° above normal for this time of year in late April. Most spots will see temperatures in the mid to upper-80s this afternoon!

Today, the NWS/CDC HeatRisk map shows the temperature threshold today could lead to minor heat-related impacts to those who are extremely sensitive to heat, especially when outdoors for an extended period of time without proper/adequate hydration.

If you are missing the spring-like temperatures, don't worry! Temperatures trend cooler into the weekend with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s on Saturday and Sunday.

