When you say Opening Day, what are three things that come to mind? Three things that come to my mind are Spring, the Os and ball park food!

Well, today was supposed to be Opening Day but the game was canceled! it wasn't canceled because of the weather, which makes sense.

It makes sense because, no, it doesn't feel like Spring today nor will it feel like Spring tomorrow, it feels more like Winter today and tomorrow, but it has snowed on Opening Day in the past and the Orioles still played.

Drier weather is on tap for tomorrow as high pressure begins to build in and low pressure and a trailing cold front continue to push east, so no snow in the forecast for Opening Day.

Tomorrow is, now, the day we are waiting for and the forecast is similar here in Baltimore, as it will be there in Boston for game time.

We see more sun, it will still be breezy with NW winds gusting up to 25 mph and chilly with highs only in the low to mid 40s in Baltimore and Boston .

Check out the Opening Day forecast.

Opening day is in tomorrow in Boston at Fenway Park at 2:10 p.m.

Stay tuned!

