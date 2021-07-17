One More Steamy Day...

Gosh... it is has been so HOT lately! So far, we have had 6 straight days with highs 90°+ at the BWI Airport! Today, we will be day 7 of the heat wave as temperatures are projected to hit the mid-90s AGAIN! It will also feel like the triple digits across central Maryland so Heat Advisories will be in effect at noon-8 pm this evening.

lynx

There will be a 'slight' dip in the temperature department Sunday as a cold front works its way through the region. We won't feel much relief but it feel a bit nicer compared to how it felt over the past week. Temperature shoot right back up into the lower-90s by Monday and another heat wave will commence!

lynx

#Staytuned #Staycool