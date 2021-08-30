Oh the Humidity!

You remember that Florida vacation you took last summer. Well, that is what it will feel like in MD on Monday. Temperatures will read the lower 70s to start the day, but when you step outside to get in your car, you are already dripping with sweat. The humidity stays high the whole day, so by 2PM when it is in the low 90s... it will feel like 100 (that will melt an ice cream cone in minutes)!

WMAR

Then remember how in Florida the storms always started to build in the mid afternoon. Well, that is in our forecast too! Expect scattered storms to pop from 4PM to 9PM. Below is the radar forecast for 5:15 and 6:15 pm.

WMAR

WMAR

Tuesday we are saved by a cold front. Temperatures start to fall, but we are still not done with the rain. What is left of Hurricane Ida will move to our area Wednesday bringing 1-2 inches of rain. Look at that, it really is like a Florida forecast with tropical weather included!