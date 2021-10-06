Obsessing Over October

Apple-picking, pumpkin spice, and sweater weather comes to mind when we think of October! As we make our way through October, we notice that not only are the leaves changing colors...but the average daily temperature is changing as well—it is declining! At the start of the month, the average daily high temperature is 74° and by the end of the month, 63° will be our daily average afternoon high temperature. Daily morning lows will start out in the lower-50s before decreasing to the lower-40s by October 31st. The average amount of rain we should receive throughout the month is just shy of 4" (3.94" to be exact).

We started off the month with a high temperature of 73° at BWI...which is only 1° below normal. Ever since then, temperatures have been above normal!

WMAR

It looks like the warmer than average temperature trend continues for the next 7 days at least! The average high temperature for today is 72° and we are expected to be a couple degrees above that this afternoon. Summer is really trying to hang on tight! Temps may flirt with the lower 80s early next week.

lynx

#StayTuned

#StevieDanielsWX

