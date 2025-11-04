November's full "Beaver" supermoon

The second of three consecutive supermoons in 2025 peaks on Wednesday, November 5th at 8:19 AM EST! November's full moon is nicknamed the Beaver moon as it occurs during the time of year when beavers are busy building their winter dams. This will be the biggest and brightest full moon of the year as it will be the closest full moon to Earth. The moon will appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter. The moon's orbit is elliptical, meaning sometimes it is closer to Earth compared to other times in it's full phase. This is what makes it a supermoon. At it's closest approach, it will be a little over 221,000 miles away from Earth. The best time to view the Beaver supermoon will be a few hours after sunset tonight and Wednesday night.

While the last full moon of the year won't be as bright as November's full moon, it will be a supermoon! On December 4th, the Cold supermoon will peak at 6:14 PM EST.

