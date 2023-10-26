November starts off nippy

Enjoy the 80s while they are here because temperatures come crashing down next week as we kick off November! The 6-10 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center highlights the fact that Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic region have a very likely chance of experiencing below average temperatures by the middle of next week! It's all thanks to colder air filtering into the area in the wake of a cold front.

Winds will turn gusty and afternoon high temps will range in the 50s. There is a possibility of wake up temperatures starting off around freezing on Wednesday.

Here is a look at some November numbers at the BWI Airport. We start the month with average highs in the low-60s and morning lows in the low-40s. By the end of the month, those averages should drop 8-11 degrees! The average amount of rain that we should see through the entire month is 3.13" with 0.10" of snow.

