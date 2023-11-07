November rainfall stats

BALTIMORE — Normally, 3.13" of rain is what we see in Baltimore throughout the entire month of November. So far this month, we have only measured a trace of rain at the BWI Airport. Overall, Baltimore should have received 0.67" already this month. Since September 1st, Baltimore has recorded a little under 7.50" of rain...which is about 1.65" below normal.

Rain chances increase later this week as a potent cold front impacts the area Thursday and Friday. While this front is not expected to produce a ton of moisture, some of these showers could develop on Thursday afternoon around the metro and along I-95. Right now, it still looks like the showery activity will linger to the south of the city on Friday.

