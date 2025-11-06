November norms

BALTIMORE — We are making our way through November, the last month of Meteorological fall! At the beginning of the month, temperatures typically start off around 40° with afternoon highs in the low to mid-60s. By November 30th, the average low temperature is around the freezing mark with an average high of 52°. We should see a little over a 3" of rain throughout the entire month at the BWI airport with 0.10" of snow.

So far this month, high temperatures have been seasonable or slightly above average! Big changes are heading our way!

Get the puffy coats and gloves out because a major cool down early next week— giving us a taste of winter! A cold air mass invades the area early next week, which will knock temperatures down about 15° below normal on Monday and Tuesday.

