November brings the chill...

Lynette Charles
Posted at 9:06 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 09:06:47-04

After a warm October, The beginning of November may be a shock to the system.

This morning lows have been in the low to mid 40s in most areas, which is cooler than yesterday and slightly above the normal low of 40 degrees.

Tomorrow is the day that we skip past fall and head to winter because lows will plummet into freezing and subfreezing territory.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings go into effect at 2 am-10 am tomorrow.

Tomorrow the sunshine will try to warm temps up but will fall short of the seasonal high, which is 62.

Highs will remain below normal in the mid 50s.

Stay tuned!

