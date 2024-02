Blue skies are smiling at us this week! No complaints here in the weather department. I'm happy to report that high pressure to our north is yielding clear skies and abundant sunshine through Thursday. The latest satellite and radar scan shows tranquil conditions across the Mid-Atlantic and the northeastern region. Enjoy!

