It's still hot but less humid this week compared to last week.

Today and tomorrow will be, especially, hot with highs above normal. High temps will be in the low to mid 90s on both days.

Lynette Charles

The heat wave will finally be broken on Thursday, which is definitely the winner of the week as it will be seasonal, sunny and comfy.

The heat and humidity will return by the end of the weekend and linger into the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned!

