Not so dry on this New Year's Eve

BALTIMORE — Happy New Year's Eve! We made it to the last day of 2024! Unfortunately, we have some active weather to close out the year. There is the potential for showers and even a few thunderstorms later this afternoon through the middle of the evening. While instability will be weak, some of these storms could produce gusty winds and even some hail. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. This is why the Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for isolated strong-severe storms.

wmar

It will feel breezy out there once again as wind gusts out of the southeast will range between 25-30 mph this afternoon.

wmar

The severe weather window will open between 5-9 PM as the line of gusty thundershowers slides into the region from west to east. Make sure you keep checking radar if you have New Year's Eve plans this evening. Good news, the showers and storms should exit the area by midnight as we ring in the new year! Temperatures will drop into the upper-40s around midnight under broken clouds.

wmar

wmar

wmar

#StevieDanielsWX #NewYearsEve

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_